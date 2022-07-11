Ulsan concede late equalizer, fail to increase K League lead
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Unable to capitalize on an opening created by their rival club, Ulsan Hyundai FC settled for a draw in their latest K League 1 match over the weekend and failed to give themselves breathing room atop the tables.
Ulsan played Daegu FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Leonardo broke the deadlock for Ulsan in the 72nd minute at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul. But Zeca converted a penalty for Daegu in the 87th minute to hold Ulsan to one point.
Ulsan improved to 44 points, five better than Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, while Daegu extended their undefeated run to 12 matches and stayed in seventh place.
Ulsan had an opportunity to extend their lead over Jeonbuk, which had been held to a 2-2 draw by Incheon United earlier Saturday. Ulsan came within minutes of moving eight points up on Jeonbuk, but Seol Young-woo's foul on Lee Keun-ho, which set up Zeca's penalty, proved costly.
Jeonbuk themselves blew a golden opportunity at home, Jeonju World Cup Stadium. They went up 2-0 on Incheon on first-half goals by Kim Jin-su and Mo Barrow. But then Kim Bo-sub and Kim Seong-min scored in the 73rd and 79th minutes, respectively, for Incheon. Those two were Incheon's first goals in three matches.
Jeonbuk have only had two wins against five draws and three losses at home this year, while riding a nine-match winning streak away from Jeonju.
Jeonbuk played under the cloud of a lengthy suspension for midfielder Takahiro Kunimoto. The Japanese player had been caught driving under the influence of alcohol Friday night, and prior to Saturday's match, the K League temporarily suspended him from all league activities for 60 days.
The league may impose such bans on players for their misconduct if it is unable to open disciplinary proceedings quickly. A more formal ban, with a specific number of games the player must sit out, will be announced later.
Kunimoto had been a key cog in Jeonbuk's midfield. He is tied for second on the team with four goals.
On Sunday, Pohang Steelers beat Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0 to stay in third place with 36 points. Suwon FC defeated FC Seoul 4-3, rallying from a 2-0 deficit for their first victory ever in eight tries against their rival club in the capital city.
Suwon FC climbed to sixth place with 28 points.
The next K League 1 matches will be on Saturday, but a team of 24 players, with two players each representing 12 clubs, will take on Tottenham Hotspur, led by South Korean star Son Heung-min, in an exhibition match at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
