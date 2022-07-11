Tving sees increase in mobile users in June on partnership with Paramount+
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Tving, the South Korean online streaming service provider run by entertainment giant CJ ENM, saw its mobile users rebound last month on the back of the launch of a new service with U.S. streamer Paramount+, industry data showed Monday.
The number of its monthly mobile users reached 4.02 million in June, up 5.4 percent from the previous month's 3.81 million, according to the data compiled by IGA Works.
It is Tving's first on-month increase in the monthly figures in 2022, as the local streamer experienced a steady decline from 4.19 million users in January and 3.98 million in February.
The June turnaround came as Tving opened a special section last month dedicated to content from Paramount+, including blockbuster TV series "Halo" and "Yellowjackets" and Paramount Pictures' representative film franchises, like "Mission Impossible," "Top Gun" and "The Transformers."
Thanks to the ongoing popularity of the action drama film "Top Gun: Maverick" in theaters, the 1986 prequel "Top Gun" rose to No. 1 on the most-viewed title on Tving's weekly chart in the first week of July.
In June, meanwhile, Netflix, the No. 1 service provider in South Korea, hit 11.18 million mobile users, down slightly from 11.26 million a month earlier. From January, its monthly users fell nearly 10 percent from 12.41 million as the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down.
Runner-up Wavve's mobile users stayed nearly unchanged at 4.23 million in June, which marked a 13.9 percent drop from 4.92 million tallied in January.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
