Passengers, crew members arrive in S. Korea after plane made emergency landing in Azerbaijan
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Passengers and crew members safely arrived in South Korea on an extra flight after their Korean Air plane made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to an engine defect, the airline said Monday. No one was hurt.
Flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. said 215 passengers and 10 crew members landed at Incheon International Airport at around 9 a.m., almost a day later than their original arrival time.
The Incheon-bound plane from Turkiye made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital of Baku, Azerbaijan, about 1 hour and 50 minutes after its departure from Istanbul at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday (local time) after a defect was found in one of its engines.
Some passengers reportedly saw sparks from the engine, and those who sat near the right wing are said to have felt vibration, noise and even heat.
Korean Air said it had sent engineers to Baku and an inspection was under way.
The plane, Airbus A330-200, was manufactured in 2011 and is known to be able to fly on a single engine for about three hours.
