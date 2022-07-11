S. Korea, Ecuador to resume official talks for trade deal in 6 years
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Ecuador will resume official talks on the formation of a bilateral free trade deal Monday after a six-year hiatus, Seoul's trade ministry said.
The two nations launched negotiations for the strategic economic cooperation agreement, a type of free trade pact, in 2016 and held five rounds of talks that year.
The sixth round will begin on the day and continue through July 21, and will be held both in in-person meetings and via teleconferencing, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Officials from the two sides will discuss a wide range of trade issues involving manufactured goods, services and investment, as well as digital trade, government procurement and customs clearance, the ministry added.
How to boost cooperation on supply chains is also expected to be on the table, as the South American nation is rich in natural resources.
"South Korea and Ecuador have complementary trade relations. This round of talks is expected to serve as a crucial first step for the trade expansion with emerging markets in the region," negotiation chief Lee Kyung-sik said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Korean Air plane makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan after engine defect