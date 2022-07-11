Yoon appoints new chief of Financial Services Commission
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday appointed the new chief of the Financial Services Commission, the country's top financial regulator, his office said.
The appointment of Kim Joo-hyun, former head of the Credit Finance Association, came about a month after his nomination, as the National Assembly delayed his confirmation amid an unrelated dispute between rival parties.
Yoon went ahead with the appointment after the National Assembly failed to send a confirmation hearing report on the nominee by last Friday's deadline.
Kim is the fourth person to be appointed by Yoon without a confirmation hearing, after National Tax Service chief Kim Chang-ki, Education Minister Park Soon-ae and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
N Korean media blasts defector groups for sending leaflets, threatens tough reaction