Military reports 445 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:03 July 11, 2022
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 445 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 182,467, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 309 from the Army, 86 from the Air Force and 26 from the Navy.
There were also 16 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and eight from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 3,802 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
