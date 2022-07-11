ICT minister requests introduction of mid-tier mobile data plan category in telecom industry meeting
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho on Monday met with the heads of South Korea's three major telecom operators and requested the introduction of a new mid-tier mobile data product category that better suits users' data usage.
The request came amid recent calls that currently available two tier 5G data plans -- for usages between 10 gigabytes and 12 gigabytes, and 110 gigabytes and 150 gigabytes per month -- failed to properly support the current monthly 5G average usages ranging between 23 gigabytes and 27 gigabytes.
"Since the current 5G plan is limited to small and large data plans, it is necessary to launch an intermediate plan that meets the user's demand in consideration of data usages," Lee said in the meeting with heads of SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. in Seoul.
Consumer groups have called for a new mid-tier data plan category that provided data usages between 20 gigabytes and 50 gigabytes priced under 60,000 won (US$46). The two price schemes currently available range around 55,000 won, and between 69,000 won and 75,000 won.
Lee asked the three telecom companies to complete the review and allow the mid-tier 5G rate plan to be launched as soon as possible.
The minister also asked the companies to work together with the government to overcome current economic difficulties, noting recently announced investment plans in such areas as artificial intelligence semiconductors will help the nation in overcoming difficulties.
Amid the request, industry leader SK Telecom reportedly submitted to the government a plan to introduce such a new service category. KT and LG Uplus reportedly did not have plans to submit such plans Monday.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room