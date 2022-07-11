KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 512,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha 24,400 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 196,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 UP 650
Kogas 34,750 DN 400
SK hynix 93,700 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,900 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 38,600 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,900 DN 250
KIA CORP. 78,000 UP 1,200
DB HiTek 48,400 DN 600
CJ 77,200 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 DN 170
GCH Corp 20,200 UP 250
POSCO Holdings 230,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 175,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 58,800 UP 100
DongwonInd 212,000 DN 2,000
NHIS 9,070 DN 160
DB INSURANCE 57,900 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 37,050 DN 750
LS 52,900 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120500 DN5000
GC Corp 182,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 28,950 DN 600
SLCORP 30,000 UP 1,100
Yuhan 57,400 UP 100
SSANGYONGCNE 6,470 DN 50
Daewoong 27,500 UP 250
KAL 24,150 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 900,000 DN 6,000
Shinsegae 214,000 DN 3,500
LG Corp. 78,300 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 108,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,750 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,150 DN 600
KCC 281,500 DN 6,000
SKBP 79,200 UP 400
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room