KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 34,050 DN 1,000
Nongshim 282,500 DN 500
SGBC 51,000 UP 100
Hyosung 75,700 DN 800
ORION Holdings 14,800 DN 150
Daesang 21,250 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,220 DN 30
LX INT 29,350 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 12,700 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,830 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 DN 350
Meritz Insurance 32,550 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,500 0
ShinhanGroup 35,850 DN 400
HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 116,000 DN 6,000
DOOSAN 67,900 DN 200
DL 66,500 DN 800
SD Biosensor 48,350 UP 4,450
Hanmi Science 41,750 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 134,000 DN 500
Hanssem 60,200 DN 600
F&F 133,000 DN 5,000
HtlShilla 68,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 527,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 126,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,390 DN 80
SKC 130,000 DN 2,000
GS Retail 24,500 DN 1,000
Ottogi 447,000 UP 13,500
MERITZ SECU 4,630 DN 35
OCI 124,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 52,100 DN 1,100
KorZinc 463,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 UP 700
KSOE 81,900 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,900 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 39,600 DN 1,200
S-Oil 92,400 DN 600
(MORE)
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room