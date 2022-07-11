KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 338,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 173,000 DN 7,000
HMM 24,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 DN 300
MS IND 17,750 UP 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 127,000 DN 11,000
Mobis 201,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,100 DN 500
S-1 63,800 UP 100
ZINUS 49,550 DN 650
Hanchem 214,500 UP 500
DWS 50,000 DN 1,900
KEPCO 21,800 DN 400
SamsungSecu 33,150 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 12,900 DN 250
SKTelecom 55,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiElev 26,100 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,440 DN 35
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,550 UP 100
Hanon Systems 10,050 UP 50
SK 208,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 25,650 UP 1,050
Handsome 30,300 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,100 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 14,750 DN 500
COWAY 64,000 DN 900
DONGSUH 25,500 DN 200
SamsungEng 20,350 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,300 DN 4,700
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,450 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,200 DN 350
KT 37,000 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29500 DN350
LOTTE TOUR 11,250 DN 650
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,300 DN 900
IBK 9,210 0
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room