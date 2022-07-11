KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,000 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 18,350 DN 200
Doosanfc 30,300 UP 300
LG Display 15,050 DN 200
Kangwonland 24,550 DN 900
NAVER 240,500 DN 8,500
Kakao 71,300 DN 500
NCsoft 363,500 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,500 DN 600
GS 39,600 DN 50
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 2,600
COSMAX 59,900 DN 1,800
KIH 61,000 DN 600
KIWOOM 77,800 DN 1,800
DSME 20,050 DN 350
HDSINFRA 5,330 UP 10
DWEC 5,610 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 386,500 DN 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 175,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 38,250 DN 50
LG H&H 704,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 522,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 66,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 91,300 DN 700
Celltrion 186,000 UP 3,500
TKG Huchems 19,250 DN 650
LIG Nex1 70,400 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,550 DN 650
AMOREPACIFIC 131,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 17,600 DN 100
SK Innovation 168,500 DN 3,000
Fila Holdings 27,550 DN 950
HANWHA LIFE 2,120 DN 50
POONGSAN 24,150 0
KBFinancialGroup 46,850 DN 150
Hansae 16,650 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,500 DN 3,500
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room