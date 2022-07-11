KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 38,500 DN 1,150
HanmiPharm 321,000 DN 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,700 DN 50
CSWIND 47,450 DN 1,700
Meritz Financial 26,400 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,580 DN 50
emart 104,000 DN 2,500
KOLON IND 50,700 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY309 00 DN1850
KOLMAR KOREA 37,550 DN 1,050
GKL 13,250 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 29,200 UP 100
PIAM 33,500 DN 350
HANJINKAL 58,900 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 89,300 UP 500
DoubleUGames 40,600 DN 300
MANDO 50,100 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 UP 10,000
Netmarble 67,800 DN 900
KRAFTON 239,500 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 52,300 DN 600
ORION 105,000 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,850 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,850 UP 50
BGF Retail 186,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 11,350 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 319,000 DN 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 354,000 DN 9,500
HANILCMT 13,600 DN 300
SKBS 146,500 UP 6,500
LG Energy Solution 395,000 UP 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 50
DL E&C 39,300 DN 950
KakaoBank 31,200 DN 100
HYBE 159,500 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 82,800 UP 800
kakaopay 66,300 UP 1,000
K Car 19,750 DN 250
SKSQUARE 39,800 0
