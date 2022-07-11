Yoon, PM discuss measures as COVID-19 shows signs of resurgence
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a weekly meeting on Monday and discussed measures to cope with rising COVID-19 cases as the pandemic shows signs of another resurgence, the prime minister's office said.
Yoon was briefed by Han on current virus situations and plans to secure more hospital beds and expand booster shots for the defense against a looming resurgence of the virus, Han's office said in a statement.
Han told Yoon that worries are growing that the nation could face a resurgence in infections in summer.
The government "plans to secure more beds, expand vaccines and treatments, and inspect vulnerable facilities," Han told Yoon.
Han also said the government will make utmost efforts to stabilize prices and address people's livelihood issues.
The government plans to conduct inspections into unfair practices, such as collusion in distribution procedures of major daily necessities, Han said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room