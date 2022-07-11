S. Korean Bond Yields on July 11, 2022
All News 16:45 July 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.974 2.959 +1.5
2-year TB 3.312 3.325 -1.3
3-year TB 3.324 3.315 +0.9
10-year TB 3.385 3.360 +2.5
2-year MSB 3.306 3.297 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.198 4.186 +1.2
91-day CD 2.120 2.050 +7.0
(END)
