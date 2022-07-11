Police launch inspection into online DIY gun instructions following Abe's death
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Police will launch a monthlong inspection into online instructions for how to make firearms after a handmade gun was used in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, officials said Monday.
The National Police Agency will mobilize some 1,000 honorary cybercrime cops, cybercrime investigators and police officers in charges of gun control nationwide to monitor online instructions for how to make firearms or ammunition during the upcoming inspection.
Gun possession is illegal in South Korea, except for licensed sporting and hunting guns which must be stored at police stations.
By law, uploading an instruction for how to make handmade guns online could result in imprisonment of three years at maximum or a fine of up to 7 million won (US$5,363).
Officials said police also plan to delete or block any such instructions uploaded through an overseas IP or website.
The plan aims to prevent any copycat crimes after Abe was shot by an assailant using a handmade gun and died last Friday while making a campaign speech on a street in Nara, western Japan.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room
-
N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military