Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs office said Monday it will only permit the import of sex dolls that depict particular human body parts, but not the full body, starting this month.
A sex doll refers to a realistic, adult-sized sex toy which resembles a man or woman. It may consist of an entire body with a face, or just a pelvic part.
In 2019, the Supreme Court allowed imports of a certain type of life-size sex dolls on grounds that they are sex toys used in private life, not obscene materials as defined by the customs authority.
But the Korea Customs Office withheld customs clearance for different types of inbound sex dolls that depict particular human body parts or the full body more realistically than the products allowed by the top court. The office defined them as obscene materials that harm public morals.
The customs office will decide whether to allow the imports of full-body dolls of the new type depending on the court's future rulings.
In November, however, the top court ruled imports of childlike sex dolls should be banned, because they could lead to the perception of children as sexual objects and increase the danger of sex crimes against minors.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable' on bilateral alliance treaty anniversary