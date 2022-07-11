U.S. State Department advisor to visit Seoul this week
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Yonhap) -- A special advisor of the U.S. Department of State will visit South Korea this week to discuss issues including threats posed by North Korea, the department said Monday.
Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will visit Seoul on Monday and Tuesday, according to the department.
"Counselor Chollet will meet with ROK government officials, academia, and civil society to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance and coordinate on regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the ongoing crisis in Burma," it said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name.
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
The visit comes amid fears that North Korea may conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have said Pyongyang appears to have completed all preparations for a nuclear test and that it may only be gauging the timing.
North Korea carried out its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
A state department counselor is a special advisor and consultant who provides guidance on major foreign policy issues.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
N. Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable' on bilateral alliance treaty anniversary