Korean-language dailies

-- PPP decides to run party under Kweon's interim leadership after chief's suspension (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kishida vows constitutional reform, stronger defense to continue Abe's legacy (Kookmin Daily)

-- PPP seals internal strife by agreeing to interim leadership by Kweon (Donga Ilbo)

-- PPP erases Lee Jun-seok, to be headed by Kweon as acting chief (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kishida hints at speeding up reform to turn Japan into war-ready country (Segye Times)

-- With innovation overlooked, taxi crisis emerges (Chosun Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 cases top 30,000 at 9 p.m. as virus resurges (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's approval rating continues to fall with more supporters leaving fast (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan accelerates move for constitutional reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 60 pct of Myeongdong stores running air conditioning with doors open (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon calls on finance minister to devise tax cut plans for middle class (Korea Economic Daily)

