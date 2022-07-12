(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 12)

COVID-19 infections are surging again after a continuous decline since May. President Yoon Suk-yeol has even suspended his signature "doorstep" interviews with reporters on his way to the new presidential office at Yongsan. Some medical experts predict a doubling of cases each week and a spiking to 200,000 by August. In particular, the fast spread of the BA.5 variant sounds alarms. Concerns are high that citizens who have been infected with the virus can catch the new variant again, including those who were fully vaccinated.