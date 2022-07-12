Today in Korean history
July 13
1919 -- The Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea establishes the National Red Cross in Shanghai. Korea's Red Cross, originally established in 1905 by a decree of King Gojong, had been merged into the Red Cross of Japan by the Japanese colonial regime. Korea's government in exile revived the relief agency to manifest the country's independence and held its first general meeting in November that year.
1974 -- A military court hands down death sentences to a group of students convicted of trying to overthrow the government during martial law. They were members of the National Youth Association for Democracy, called Mincheonghangnyeon in Korean, which held a series of demonstrations in April of that year against the authoritarian rule of then President Park Chung-hee. Park took power through a military coup in 1961.
2014 -- North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be of Scud variations into the East Sea.
2016 -- South Korea and the United States pick the mountainous southern town of Seongju as the location to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system as the allies speed up efforts to put in place the anti-ballistic missile shield to counter North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.
2020 -- A funeral is held to bid farewell to Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead on July 9 in an apparent suicide amid allegations he sexually harassed his female secretary.
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts