Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 12, 2022
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30
Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 31/25 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 31/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/22 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/25 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 30
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/24 Sunny 20
Busan 28/24 Cloudy 30
(END)
