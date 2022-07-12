Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/24 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 31/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/22 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 30

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/24 Sunny 20

Busan 28/24 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!