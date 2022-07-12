PM calls for fundamental reform of labor market
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for a fundamental reform of the labor market, as the government seeks to promote job creation led by the private sector.
"For sustainable recovery of employment, a fundamental improvement in the job market is needed," Han told a Cabinet meeting, urging ministers to "make more efforts to create an environment in which jobs are created by the private sector."
Citing the labor ministry's data, Han said indicators of the job market improved in June. He said, however, job gains are likely to be short-lived, as government-led job creation schemes have been completed.
With the Bank of Korea expected to gradually raise its key rates to fight inflation, the policy tightening is also expected to have a negative impact on the job market, Han said.
Meanwhile, the nation's new coronavirus cases surged to a two-month high of over 37,000 on Tuesday, fueling concerns over another virus wave.
Han said he will preside over a virus response meeting Wednesday and announce measures to cope with the looming resurgence of COVID-19.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Yoon suspends doorstepping due to COVID-19 outbreak in press room
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts