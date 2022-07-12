Money supply up for 2nd month in May on increased deposits
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew for a second straight month in May on increased deposits amid rising interest rates, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,696.9 trillion won (US$2.82 trillion) on average in May, up 29.8 trillion won, or 0.8 percent, from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The money supply rose for the second straight month in May after posting the first contraction since September 2018 in March. The May rise also marked the largest on-month increase so far this year.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The May increase mainly resulted from a rise in deposits amid rising interest rates in line with the BOK's monetary tightening.
Time deposits expanded 21 trillion won on-month and demand deposits grew 7.4 trillion won in May, the data showed.
In May, the BOK raised the policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.75 percent, the fifth increase in borrowing costs since August last year, in a bid to tame inflation.
Compared with a year earlier, the M2 rose 9.3 percent in May, slowing from a 9.4 percent on-month rise in April.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts