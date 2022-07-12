The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
July 12, 2022
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.98 1.96
2-M 2.20 2.19
3-M 2.44 2.43
6-M 2.87 2.84
12-M 3.63 3.61
(END)
