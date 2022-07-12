All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- All members of TWICE have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, breaking the so-called "seven-year curse," a crisis experienced by many K-pop idol groups around the seventh year of their debut.
"We renewed contracts with all members ahead of the expiration of TWICE's contracts this autumn," the agency said in a release Tuesday.
"TWICE, which played a decisive role in establishing the status of K-pop entertainment company JYP, and JYP, which has been a strong support for TWICE's growth as a top K-pop girl group, agreed to renew the contracts with confidence in their future based on such trust," it added.
The "seven-year curse" is a term used by K-pop fans to refer to many idol groups' tendency to disband or start to leave their companies and groups after seven years in the industry, which is the standard length of exclusive contracts between K-pop idols and their agencies. This "curse" has hit numerous groups, such as 2NE1, Miss A, GFriend, Lovelyz and April.
Many TWICE fans have anxiously waited for the news of the band's contract renewal due to the infamous tendency in the industry.
One of the most popular girl groups in Asia, TWICE has been a prolific group since its debut in October 2015. It also gained popularity in the United States since its third full-length album "Formula of Love: O+T=<3" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart following its release in November.
The group's 10th EP, "Taste of Love," released in June last year, also saw success in the U.S., peaking at No. 6 on Billboard 200.
Most recently, it concluded a sold-out North American tour, only to return for two encore concerts in Los Angles.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts