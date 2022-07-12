Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to 2-month high of over 37,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases surged to a two-month high of over 37,000 on Tuesday, driven by the spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant and deepening concerns over another virus wave.
The country added 37,360 new COVID-19 infections, including 260 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,561,861, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
COVID-19 cases among Seoul students more than double over past week
SEOUL -- Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections nationwide, the number of confirmed cases among students in Seoul more than doubled over the past week, the municipal education office said Tuesday.
A total of 2,587 students in the capital's kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools tested positive for the coronavirus for one week beginning on July 4, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.
-----------------
S. Korea to provide work worth 130 bln won in nuclear energy sector this year
SEOUL -- The industry ministry vowed Tuesday to provide companies in the nuclear power industry with work worth 130 billion won (US$99.04 million) this year in an effort to rebuild the sector and expand nuclear power generation.
The work to be provided this year will be meant to improve related facilities and to prepare for the construction of the Shin-Hanul No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors set to begin in 2024, Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said during a policy briefing to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
-----------------
Coast Guard retrieves body of crewman missing from fishing boat fire on Jeju
JEJU -- The Coast Guard retrieved Tuesday a body believed to be of a crewman who went missing in a devastating fire at a port on the southern island of Jeju last week, officials said.
The fire broke out on a 29-ton fishing boat docked at Hallim Port on Thursday and spread to two others, leaving three crewmen of the first boat seriously injured and two others -- one foreigner and one South Korean -- missing.
-----------------
Yoon's new official residence to be ready as early as this week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's new official residence is likely to be ready as early as this week, allowing him and first lady Kim Keon-hee to move in by next month, an official said Tuesday.
The foreign minister's official residence is currently being renovated to be used as the new presidential residence in line with Yoon's decision to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound nearby.
-----------------
J-Hope's 'More' debuts at No. 82 on Billboard main singles chart
SEOUL -- J-Hope, the first BTS member to launch a solo venture, entered the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart with "More," the chart has said.
The song debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart for this week, Billboard said on social media on Monday (U.S. time).
-----------------
Samsung's DRAM sales drop in Q1 for 2nd quarter
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's top memory chip maker, saw its DRAM sales fall in the first three months of the year for a second quarter on weaker prices and other negatives, but the company retained its top spot in the global market, data showed Tuesday.
Samsung's DRAM revenue came to US$10.34 billion in the January-March period, down $9 million from three months earlier, according to the data from global market researcher Omdia.
