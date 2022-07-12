Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Main opposition leader pays respects to former Prime Minister Abe

All News 13:55 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party paid his respects at a memorial altar for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

"I came to offer condolences over the tragic incident, even though his political views were different from the Democratic Party," Rep. Woo Sang-ho told reporters at the mourning altar set up at the Japanese Embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul.

Woo also wrote in a guestbook, "I pray for the soul of former Prime Minister Abe and offer condolences to the people of Japan."

According to Woo's office, Woo had no personal connection with Abe but visited the altar to pay respects as the opposition leader.

The main opposition Democratic Party leader Woo Sang-ho writes a tribute in a guest book at the memorial altar of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot during an election campaign speech, set up at the Japanese embassy in downtown Seoul, in this photo provided by the party on July 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

