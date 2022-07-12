Main opposition leader pays respects to former Prime Minister Abe
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party paid his respects at a memorial altar for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.
"I came to offer condolences over the tragic incident, even though his political views were different from the Democratic Party," Rep. Woo Sang-ho told reporters at the mourning altar set up at the Japanese Embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul.
Woo also wrote in a guestbook, "I pray for the soul of former Prime Minister Abe and offer condolences to the people of Japan."
According to Woo's office, Woo had no personal connection with Abe but visited the altar to pay respects as the opposition leader.
