(LEAD) Rival parties' leaders pay respects to former Prime Minister Abe
(ATTN: RECASTS headline and lead; ADDS details on ruling party leader's visit to memorial altar for Abe)
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) paid their respects at a memorial altar for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.
"I offer my condolences to the people of Japan and the bereaved family," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters at the mourning altar set up at the Japanese Embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul.
Kweon is currently serving as the ruling party's acting chief after leader Lee Jun-seok's party membership was suspended for six months over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.
Kweon said Abe was loved and trusted by Japanese people as the country's longest serving leader, declining to comment on Tokyo's political issues.
Earlier in the day, DP's leader Woo Sang-ho also visited the altar and paid his respects.
"I came to offer condolences over the tragic incident, even though his political views were different from the Democratic Party," Rep. Woo Sang-ho said.
Woo also wrote in a guestbook, "I pray for the soul of former Prime Minister Abe and offer condolences to the people of Japan."
According to Woo's office, Woo had no personal connection with Abe but visited the altar to pay respects as the opposition leader.
