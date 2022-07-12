Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 939 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:04 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 939 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 183,405, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 603 from the Army, 130 from the Air Force, 91 from the Navy and 66 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 44 cases from the Marine Corps, three from the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 3,884 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 157 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

#military #coronavirus
