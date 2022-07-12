Military reports 939 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 939 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 183,405, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 603 from the Army, 130 from the Air Force, 91 from the Navy and 66 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 44 cases from the Marine Corps, three from the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 3,884 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 157 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
