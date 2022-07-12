Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul to reopen on Aug. 6
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A fully-refurbished Gwanghwamun Square, a landmark in central Seoul, will open to the public on Aug. 6, city government officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul city government said an opening ceremony will be held with the participation of some 1,000 people.
Construction began in November 2020 to expand the square and turn part of it into a park with new historical and cultural attractions.
The park will also be used for an event to celebrate the Aug. 15 Liberation Day, with the participation of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The park will include displays of artifacts from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) era and the construction of a waterway resembling the drainage system of the time.
However, the opening of some parts of the park will be delayed, as the rest of the construction will take until December 2023.
Works include the restoration of a Joseon-era platform that used to stand in front of Gyeongbok Palace, north of the square, and two statues of "Haechi," a mythical four-legged creature, at their original sites.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts