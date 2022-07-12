Alternative trading system to set sail in 2024: financial trade association
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- An alternative trading system (ATS) will be launched in 2024 for greater efficiency and convenience in the trading of securities, a financial trade association said Tuesday.
The Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA), a major financial organization here, is currently working on details for preliminary approval within this year, Na Jae-cheol, chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA) said in a media event in Seoul.
"Our goal is to obtain the preliminary approval within this year and have the ATS in operation by early 2024," Na said.
Along with a slew of brokerage houses, KOFIA has been preparing for the ATS launch as a revised law on the capital market in 2013 allows the setup of an ATS.
Should the country's first ATS be in motion, the country's stock exchange sector may undergo an overhaul. Currently, the Korea Exchange, launched in 1956, is the country's only national operator of the stock market.
In the past two years, the South Korean stock market enjoyed high liquidity, thanks to the mobile trading boom among retail investors.
In 2021, the local stock market has turned highly volatile, largely due to the global uncertainties from the pandemic, high inflation and the energy crunch.
Na said such factors should not delay the timeline for the establishment of a homegrown ATS.
"It is true that the stock turnover has been going down lately. But we believe that the launch of an ATS will bring much positive factors, such as a rise in liquidity, and eventually help stabilize the (trading) market," he said.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts