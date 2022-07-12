S. Korean meal-kit maker Fresheasy enters e-commerce sites in Singapore
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean food company Fresheasy said Tuesday its meal-kit products will be made available on three Singapore e-commerce platforms -- Shopee, Lazada and Qoo10 -- as it tries to expand its market presence in Southeast Asia.
Fresheasy is a South Korean food startup that makes ready-to-eat meal products of Korean dishes, such as tteokbokki and Korean-style fried rice.
It is the No.1 player in South Korea's meal-kit market, with 60 percent market share. The company posted 188.9 billion won (＄143.9 million)in sales last year.
As of the first quarter of 2022, Shopee was the most popular e-commerce platform in Singapore based on the number of monthly visits, followed by Lazada and Qoo10.
Starting with these channels, Fresheasy said it plans to develop new products and expand sales in the Southeast Asian region, where it is seeing growing demand and interest for K-food and K-culture.
Fresheasy exports meal-kit products to eight different countries around the world, including the United States, Australia, Hong Kong and Dubai.
