Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon tells industry minister to quickly rebuild nuclear power industry

All News 15:27 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told the industry minister Tuesday to quickly rebuild the nuclear power industry and provide it with work at an early date, his spokesperson said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a policy briefing by Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, which was held as part of the first set of policy briefings by government ministries to Yoon following his inauguration.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) receiving a policy briefing from Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang at his office in Seoul on July 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee reported plans to provide companies in the nuclear power industry with work worth 130 billion won (US$99.04 million) this year, including for the construction of the Shin-Hanul No. 3 and No. 4 nuclear reactors set to begin in 2024, his ministry said.

Yoon was elected on a pledge to scrap the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

Since taking office in May, the new government has vowed to boost the country's generation of nuclear power to more than 30 percent of its total energy creation by 2030 to improve energy security and better meet carbon neutrality goals.

In his meeting with the minister, Yoon talked about the need to firmly establish a growth-oriented strategy through deregulation, support for research and development, and by fostering talent in advanced technologies, according to his spokesperson, Kang In-sun.

He also told the minister to actively support the development of a parts and equipment base for the semiconductor industry and to take the initiative to produce results on the export of nuclear power plants, weapons and infrastructure in line with the summit meetings he held last month on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid.

Moreover, Yoon called on the minister to ensure smooth electricity supply in the summer season, Kang said.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#nuclear energy #Yoon Suk-yeol
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!