KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 281,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 48,500 DN 2,500
Boryung 10,500 DN 250
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,900 DN 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,000 DN 1,150
LG Corp. 76,900 DN 1,400
SKNetworks 4,145 DN 75
ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 32,000 UP 1,700
Daesang 21,550 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,760 DN 70
KCC 280,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 78,300 DN 900
AmoreG 37,350 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 179,000 0
LX INT 28,850 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 12,300 DN 400
CJ 76,000 DN 1,200
Hanwha 23,950 DN 450
KAL 23,650 DN 500
Daewoong 27,950 UP 450
SSANGYONGCNE 6,280 DN 190
Meritz Insurance 32,550 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 35,600 DN 250
HITEJINRO 29,300 DN 550
Yuhan 57,400 0
SLCORP 29,500 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 112,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 66,000 DN 1,900
DL 64,500 DN 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,800 DN 100
KIA CORP. 78,700 UP 700
SK hynix 93,300 DN 400
Youngpoong 504,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,200 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,800 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 UP 5,500
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts