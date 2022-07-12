KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,400 DN 250
Kogas 34,750 0
Hyosung 73,800 DN 1,900
LOTTE 34,250 UP 200
GCH Corp 20,700 UP 500
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,420 DN 130
POSCO Holdings 223,000 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 60,400 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 58,100 DN 700
NHIS 8,980 DN 90
DongwonInd 210,500 DN 1,500
LS 52,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 UP500
GC Corp 183,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 28,550 DN 400
DB HiTek 40,800 DN 7,600
TaekwangInd 894,000 DN 6,000
HtlShilla 67,500 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 41,700 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 132,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 57,300 DN 2,900
F&F 129,500 DN 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 528,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 117,500 DN 8,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,160 DN 230
SKC 125,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 24,150 DN 350
Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,415 DN 215
HyundaiMipoDock 81,700 UP 500
KSOE 81,600 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 38,500 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,300 DN 600
MS IND 17,000 DN 750
S-Oil 91,200 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 328,500 DN 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 168,000 DN 5,000
HMM 23,550 DN 750
OCI 121,500 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts