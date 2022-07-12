Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:50 July 12, 2022

LS ELECTRIC 50,600 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,300 DN 1,000
KorZinc 453,500 DN 10,000
KumhoPetrochem 122,000 DN 5,000
Mobis 204,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,350 DN 1,750
SamsungHvyInd 5,340 DN 80
S-1 63,600 DN 200
Hanchem 209,500 DN 5,000
DWS 50,800 UP 800
ZINUS 48,200 DN 1,350
KEPCO 22,100 UP 300
SamsungSecu 31,650 DN 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 DN 550
SKTelecom 55,000 0
HyundaiElev 25,550 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,410 DN 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,750 DN 1,800
Hanon Systems 9,740 DN 310
SK 206,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 26,000 UP 350
Handsome 28,500 DN 1,800
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,400 DN 2,700
Asiana Airlines 14,100 DN 650
IBK 9,150 DN 60
Kakao 70,300 DN 1,000
COWAY 63,700 DN 300
DONGSUH 24,950 DN 550
SamsungEng 20,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,280 DN 170
SAMSUNG CARD 30,450 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,700 DN 500
KT 37,250 UP 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,100 DN 4,200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28300 DN1200
LOTTE TOUR 10,900 DN 350
LG Uplus 12,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,200 DN 100
(MORE)

