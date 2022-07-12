KT&G 82,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 18,150 DN 200

Doosanfc 29,150 DN 1,150

LG Display 14,650 DN 400

Kangwonland 23,750 DN 800

NAVER 233,500 DN 7,000

NCsoft 358,000 DN 5,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,100 DN 2,300

COSMAX 60,000 UP 100

KIWOOM 74,400 DN 3,400

DSME 19,800 DN 250

HDSINFRA 5,170 DN 160

DWEC 5,410 DN 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 0

CJ CheilJedang 398,500 UP 12,000

KEPCO KPS 38,250 0

LG H&H 708,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 514,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 67,300 UP 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 DN 750

LGELECTRONICS 90,400 DN 900

Celltrion 187,500 UP 1,500

TKG Huchems 18,450 DN 800

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,500 DN 2,000

KIH 60,000 DN 1,000

AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 DN 1,000

KBFinancialGroup 46,100 DN 750

LIG Nex1 67,100 DN 3,300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 UP 2,000

GS 38,850 DN 750

HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 DN 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,125 UP 5

FOOSUNG 16,100 DN 1,500

Fila Holdings 27,450 DN 100

POONGSAN 24,000 DN 150

Hansae 15,800 DN 850

SK Innovation 165,000 DN 3,500

GKL 13,100 DN 150

(MORE)