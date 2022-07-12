Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:50 July 12, 2022

KT&G 82,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 18,150 DN 200
Doosanfc 29,150 DN 1,150
LG Display 14,650 DN 400
Kangwonland 23,750 DN 800
NAVER 233,500 DN 7,000
NCsoft 358,000 DN 5,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,100 DN 2,300
COSMAX 60,000 UP 100
KIWOOM 74,400 DN 3,400
DSME 19,800 DN 250
HDSINFRA 5,170 DN 160
DWEC 5,410 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,150 0
CJ CheilJedang 398,500 UP 12,000
KEPCO KPS 38,250 0
LG H&H 708,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 514,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 67,300 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,150 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 90,400 DN 900
Celltrion 187,500 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 18,450 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,500 DN 2,000
KIH 60,000 DN 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 46,100 DN 750
LIG Nex1 67,100 DN 3,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 UP 2,000
GS 38,850 DN 750
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,050 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,125 UP 5
FOOSUNG 16,100 DN 1,500
Fila Holdings 27,450 DN 100
POONGSAN 24,000 DN 150
Hansae 15,800 DN 850
SK Innovation 165,000 DN 3,500
GKL 13,100 DN 150
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!