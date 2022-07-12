S. Korean currency hits yearly low per dollar on recession fears
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency fell to a yearly low against the U.S. dollar Tuesday as investors averted riskier assets amid fears about a global recession.
The local currency ended at 1,312.10 won per dollar, down 8.20 won from the previous session.
It marked the lowest closing so far this year and also hit the weakest level since July 13, 2009, when the won ended at 1,315 per dollar.
The won touched as low as 1,316.40 against the greenback at one point, the lowest since April 30, 2009, in intraday trading.
The Korean currency has been under downward pressure against the dollar as demand for the safe haven currency increased on concerns that the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes could precipitate an economic recession.
The global financial market has been gripped by fears of a global recession, prompting investors to chase the dollar.
The U.S. consumer price index for June will be announced Wednesday (U.S. time), with market players expecting U.S. inflation for June probably to have accelerated from an 8.6 percent on-year gain in May.
Dealers said the market also appeared to factor into the possibility the Bank of Korea could deliver an unprecedented "big-step" hike of 50 basis point at its policy meeting set for Wednesday.
Concerns about a global recession sent Seoul's stocks lower. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 22.51 points, or 0.96 percent, to end at 2,317.76. Foreigners unloaded a net 44.3 billion won (US$33.8 million) worth of local stocks.
Foreigners sold a net $3.01 billion worth of local stocks in June, extending their selling spree for the fifth straight month, according to central bank data.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts