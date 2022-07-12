Gov't unveils manpower downsizing and redeployment plans

The Yoon government has vowed to minimize the public sector manpower increase, as the number of government employees has steadily increased over the past two decades, swelling from 978,000 during the Roh Moo-hyun government (2003-08) and 990,000 during the Lee Myung-bak government (2008-13) to 1.03 million during the Park Geun-hye government (2013-17). The number then surged to 1.16 million during the preceding Moon Jae-in government.