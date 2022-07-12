S. Korean Bond Yields on July 12, 2022
All News 16:46 July 12, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.984 2.974 +1.0
2-year TB 3.279 3.312 -3.3
3-year TB 3.291 3.324 -3.3
10-year TB 3.349 3.385 -3.6
2-year MSB 3.256 3.306 -5.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.158 4.198 -4.0
91-day CD 2.140 2.120 +2.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
