S. Korea to join U.S.-led space security exercise later this month
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to join a U.S.-led multinational space security exercise slated to begin later this month, its officials said Tuesday, as Seoul seeks to strengthen defense cooperation in the increasingly crucial security domain.
Led by the U.S. Space Command, the Global Sentinel exercise is set to take place from July 25-Aug. 3. It involves participants from 18 countries, including South Korea, according to the officials.
The exercise focuses on promoting collaboration among participating countries over combined space situational awareness operations.
"Our military plans to participate in the Global Sentinel to prepare against risks of possible clashes and drops in outer space," a Seoul official said on condition of anonymity.
For this year's edition, Seoul plans to send two Air Force personnel, one official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.
South Korea has taken part in the exercise as a full participant since 2018.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) PPP to hold ethics committee meeting over sexual bribery allegations against leader
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts