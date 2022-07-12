Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tving, Seezn consider merging streaming services: sources

All News 23:33 July 12, 2022

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Tving, an online video streaming service run by South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, and KT Studio Genie's Seezn, are considering merging their over-the-top (OTT) platforms, industry sources said Tuesday.

The two companies will talk about a potential merger deal during their respective board meetings scheduled for Thursday, according to the sources.

If Tving and Seezn are combined, they would create South Korea's biggest OTT service provider with more than 5 million total subscribers, surpassing the country's biggest platform Wavve's 4.23 million.

