Tving, Seezn consider merging streaming services: sources
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Tving, an online video streaming service run by South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, and KT Studio Genie's Seezn, are considering merging their over-the-top (OTT) platforms, industry sources said Tuesday.
The two companies will talk about a potential merger deal during their respective board meetings scheduled for Thursday, according to the sources.
If Tving and Seezn are combined, they would create South Korea's biggest OTT service provider with more than 5 million total subscribers, surpassing the country's biggest platform Wavve's 4.23 million.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
New U.S. ambassador to join queer culture festival in Seoul this week
-
Customs office to allow imports of sex doll parts