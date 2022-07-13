Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't announces plans to streamline manpower in public service (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Won's sharp decline adds to possibility of BOK's first 'big step' (Kookmin Daily)

-- New COVID-19 cases doubling for 2 weeks, likely to hit 250,000 per day in month (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon gov't to slash civil service manpower by 1 pct every year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon gov't gears up to restore nuclear power ecosystem (Segye Times)

-- Hyundai Motor to build domestic factory for 1st time in 29 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Struggling, shouting N. Korean fishermen resisting repatriation dragged back (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Risks of reinfections rise with spread of highly contagious 'BA.5' (Hankyoreh)

-- COVID-19 cases doubling day by day puts health authorities on alert (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor Group checks cybersecurity systems at subcontractors to ensure protection against ransomware attacks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor to build 1st EV-only plant in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

