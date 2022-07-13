(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 13)

Now it is natural for the new administration to change the course. Yet achieving fiscal sustainability is easier said than done. First of all, the government should speed up restructuring of expenditure to improve the fiscal balance. It is also urgent to enact a law to enforce a stricter fiscal rule. The Yoon administration needs to push for reform of state enterprises and public organizations to reduce their operational costs and monetary losses. The tight fiscal policy should be in lockstep with monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation.

(END)