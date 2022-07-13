(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 13)

However, as the acting chairmanship is only a quick fix, internal schisms can deepen at any time. To prevent it, Lee's attitude matters. He must humbly accept the decision his party made. A recent survey showed that more than 50 percent support the party's suspension decision for Lee. That means a majority of people don't accept his claim that the decision was designed to remove him from the post politically. At the same time, Rep. Chang Je-won, former chief of staff to Yoon during the transition, and other politicians in the PPP must reflect on mounting criticisms that they have been only engrossed with taking the helm of the embattled party.