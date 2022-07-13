S. Korea's job growth slows in June amid increased economic uncertainty
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 16th consecutive month in June, but the pace of job growth slowed amid heightened economic uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.49 million last month, up 841,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The June reading was lower than an on-year rise of 935,000 in May.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.8 percentage point on-year to 3 percent in June.
The South Korean economy faces the risk of stagflation, a mix of slowing economic growth and high inflation, due to heightened external economic uncertainty, including the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, and global monetary tightening.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(LEAD) PPP rules out national convention after chief's suspension
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon's disapproval rating again exceeds approval rating
-
All TWICE members renew contract with JYP
-
JCS chief says S. Korean missiles capable of dealing 'fatal blow' to potential enemy
-
Tottenham, Son Heung-min meet S. Korean fans in open training session
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to 2-month high of over 37,000
-
Spurs coach Conte calls Son Heung-min 'world-class player'