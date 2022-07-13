Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 13, 2022

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 100

Incheon 26/24 Rain 100

Suwon 26/24 Rain 100

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 100

Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70

Chuncheon 24/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/22 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/24 Rain 70

Gwangju 29/24 Rain 60

Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 28/23 Rain 60

Busan 27/23 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!