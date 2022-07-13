Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 13, 2022
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 100
Incheon 26/24 Rain 100
Suwon 26/24 Rain 100
Cheongju 27/24 Rain 100
Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70
Chuncheon 24/22 Rain 80
Gangneung 25/22 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/24 Rain 70
Gwangju 29/24 Rain 60
Jeju 34/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 28/23 Rain 60
Busan 27/23 Sunny 60
