Seoul shares open higher ahead of BOK's rate decision
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday ahead of the central bank's rate decision.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 7.88 points, or 0.34 percent, to trade at 2,325.64 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The key stock index rebounded after a two-day loss since Monday, despite an overnight U.S. stock fall.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) will announce the results of its monetary policy meeting later in the morning. Investors are wondering if the BOK will take a "big step" to combat fast-rising inflation pressure.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added 0.34 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix growing 2.89 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 1.37 percent, while bio heavyweight Celltrion gained 1.87 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.35 won from the previous session's close.
