The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 13, 2022
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 1.75
1-M 2.29 1.98
2-M 2.35 2.20
3-M 2.48 2.44
6-M 2.91 2.87
12-M 3.65 3.63
(END)
