Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in July

Consumer price inflation has risen significantly to 6.0 percent due to the ongoing sharp rise in the prices of petroleum products and the accelerating price increases in other expenditure categories. Core inflation (excluding changes in food and energy prices from the CPI) and the inflation expectations of the general public have increased to close to 4 percent. It is forecast that consumer price inflation will remain high at above 6% for some time and run substantially above the May forecast of 4.5 percent for the year overall. Core inflation is forecast to remain elevated at 4 percent or higher for a considerable time.